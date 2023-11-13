The American Film Institute announced the date of the Nicole Kidman Lifetime Achievement Award tribute on Monday. The event will be April 27.

The AFI previously announced Kidman as the recipient and planned to hold the event this year. AFI postponed the event in May when the Writers Guild of America went on strike.

The Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists went on strike in July. Kidman is a member of SAG-AFTRA, which ended the strike officially on Thursday.

AFI notes that Kidman is their first Australian recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award. She has been nominated for five Oscars and won for The Hours in 2003.

Kidman began her career in Australian films such as BMX Bandits, Dead Calm and Flirting. Though Dead Calm was a hit, it was the 1990 blockbuster Days of Thunder that brought Kidman to Hollywood.

Kidman has been acclaimed in films like Moulin Rouge!, Margot at the Wedding and Being the Ricardos, in which she played Lucille Ball . Kidman also appeared in crowd pleasing blockbusters like Batman Forever, The Others and the Aquaman films.

Kidman recently branched out into American television with Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers and Special Ops: Lioness.