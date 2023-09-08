The Nacelle Company announced the premiere date and interview subjects for Icons Unearthed: James Bond on Friday. The fifth season of Icons Unearthed premieres Oct. 4 on Vice TV.

ComicBook.com made the exclusive announcement before Nacelle sent out a press release. The season will explore the James Bond franchise as previous seasons explored Star Wars, The Simpsons, The Fast and the Furious and Marvel.

George Lazenby, who played James Bond in one film, On Her Majesty's Secret Service, is featured in the season. Bond girls Gloria Hendry (Live and Let Die), Caroline Munro (The Spy Who Loved Me), Trina Parks (Diamonds Are Forever) and Catherine Schell (On Her Majesty's) are also confirmed.

Actors Terence Mountain, Andreas Wisniewski, stuntman Vic Armstrong, five-time director John Glen, Goldeneye screenwriter Jeffrey Caine, sound designer Norm Wanstall, behind-the-scenes feature producer Lee Pfeiffer and studio executive and producer Mike Medavoy are also included.

Brian Volk-Weiss created Icons Unearthed. Volk-Weiss is also behind the docuseries The Toys that Made Us, Movies That Made Us, Behind the Attraction and A Toy Store Near You.