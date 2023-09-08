Darlene Love will appear on Cher's upcoming Christmas album, performing a duet rendition of "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)."

Love, 82, revealed in a Facebook post that she is re-teaming with her "Perfection" collaborator on a new recording of "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)," which Love first recorded in 1963.

"This is one of the BEST duets I've EVER done!!! I'm so so proud and honored to be part of Cher's FIRST EVER Christmas album and to be reconnected with Cherilyn Sarkisian whom I've known before she became CHER the mega star!! The album will released on Oct 20th and [available] on Amazon," Love wrote.

Cher, 77, shared the cover art for the upcoming Christmas album earlier this week.

The cover features silver and red holiday decorations and shows Cher standing on a snowy platform while wearing a white shirt and rhinestone encrusted jeans.

"Are you spending Christmas with me? #cherchristmas," she captioned the post.

An Amazon-exclusive version of the album cover features Cher in a reflective gown reminiscent of a disco ball.

Other artists rumored to be appearing on the album include Michael Buble, Tyga, Cyndi Lauper and Stevie Wonder.