Hollywood actor George Clooney, his wife, British-Lebanese human-rights lawyer Amal Clooney, and their 8-year-old twins Alexander and Ella, have been granted French citizenship.

ADVERTISEMENT

The news was announced in a listing of French naturalizations in France's government gazette, The Journal Officiel.

The Hollywood Reporter said the family owns estates in England, the south of France, near the village of Brignoles, and Italy's Lake Como region.

Clooney most recently starred in the Netflix movie, Jay Kelly, opposite Adam Sandler and Laura Dern. His other credits include ER, the Ocean's 11 series and Good Night, and Good Luck.