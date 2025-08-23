Oscar-winning actor Gary Oldman was honored with a hand and footprint enshrinement ceremony in Hollywood Friday.

Actors Jacob Elordi and Kaley Cuoco attended the event, along with Oldman's fifth wife Gisele and his adult sons Gulliver and Charlie.

"Just WOW! Thank you, thank you, thank you to our family, friends, esteemed guests, Apple TV+ and, of course, @chinesetheatres for such an incredible and special day!!" said a post on Oldman's joint Instagram account with his wife.

Oldman, 67, is currently the star of Apple TV+'s Slow Horses.

His movie credits include JFK, Bram Stoker's Dracula, True Romance, Immortal Beloved, Air Force One, Fifth Dimension, Hannibal and the Harry Potter and Dark Knight franchises.

He won the Academy Award for Best Actor for Darkest Hour in 2017.