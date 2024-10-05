Rapper Future's Mixtape Pluto is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Chappell Roan's The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, followed by Sabrina Carpenter 's Short N' Sweet at No. 3, Post Malone 's F-1 Trillion at No. 4 and Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Katy Perry's 143 at No. 6, Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department at No. 7, Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft at No. 8, Lil Tecca's Plan A at No. 9 and Noah Kahan's Stick Season at No. 10.