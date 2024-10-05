Sean Astin to make Broadway debut in 'Elf' musical
UPI News Service, 10/05/2024
Goonies and Lord of the Rings icon Sean Astin is set to make his Broadway debut in the stage musical, Elf.
"It has been a lifelong dream to be on Broadway and I can't think of a better way to celebrate the season than by spreading Christmas Cheer as Santa Claus," Astin, 53, posted on social media this week.
"I've been in deep preparation for this role since I was five years old. Now my kids can say 'Santa, I know him!'"
The show -- which is based on the 2003 holiday movie of the same name -- will play at the Marquis Theatre Nov. 9 through Jan. 4.
