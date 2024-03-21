The Cannes Film Festival announced Thursday that Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will open this year's festival. The film will screen out of competition on May 15.

Taylor-Joy plays a young Furiosa, the character played by Charlize Theron in Fury Road. Furiosa depicts her abduction from The Green Place and transformation into the road warrior who escapes Immortan Joe in the 2015 film.

Max Rockatansky would not appear in Furiosa because he does not meet her until the events of Fury Road.

Furiosa opens in theaters May 22 in France and May 24 in the U.S. The Cannes Film Festival runs May 14-25.