Warner Bros. released the teaser for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice on Thursday. The sequel will be in theaters Sept. 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

The teaser plays to a slowed down version of Harry Belafonte's "Day-O," which featured prominently in a scene from the original. Astrid Deetz (Ortega) rides her bike over the bridge where the Maitlands died in the original film.

Lydia (Ryder) revisits the attic where Adam Maitland's model of the town still resides. Beetlejuice rises from the model and tells Lydia, "The Juice is loose."

The Deetz's also attend a funeral, which could explain the absence of other characters from the 1988 film.