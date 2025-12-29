The new year will bring in new superhero TV shows and movies from Marvel, DC and beyond. Here's a look at five releases for 2026 from Supergirl to Avengers: Doomsday.

ADVERTISEMENT

'The Boys' final season -- April 8 on Prime Video

The violent and political The Boys returns for its fifth and final season in 2026, bringing an end to the popular action dramedy that is based on the comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The final season sees Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso) and Frenchie (Tomer Capone) locked up in a Freedom Camp as Homelander (Antony Starr) takes control. Butcher (Karl Urban) will reappear, ready to unleash a virus to wipe out all of those with powers, promising an epic end to the series, which first began in 2019.

'Supergirl' -- June 26 in theaters

James Gunn's newly re-launched DC Universe continues with its second film Supergirl, which hails from director Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya, Cruella). Milly Alcock takes on the role of Supergirl, who was first introduced at the end of Gunn's 2025 blockbuster Superman. The film, based on the comic book Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow by Tom King and Bilquis Evely, follows Kara Zor-El on a journey through space as she grapples with the destruction of her home planet Krypton, with partying and booze. Jason Momoa also stars in the film as Lobo, an intergalactic bounty hunter who rides a big motorcycle and has an even bigger mouth.

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' -- July 31 in theaters

Tom Holland swings into action as Spider-Man once again in his fourth cinematic adventure, following the events of 2021's No Way Home. Peter Parker must now navigate a world that doesn't remember him as he tries to move past the superhero life and focus on college. Things are never that easy and he must once again suit up as Spider-Man to save the day. Joining Holland once again is Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned. Other notable cast members include Mark Ruffalo as The Hulk, Jon Bernthal as The Punisher and Sadie Sink in a mysterious role. Destin Daniel Cretton serves as director.

'Lanterns' -- TBA, 2026 on HBO Max

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

DC will attempt to revive the Green Lantern franchise after their failed 2011 movie with Ryan Reynolds in this drama series starring Kyle Chandler as an older Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart. The pair, who are both Green Lanterns (a galactic police force) are investigating a dark murder on Earth in the American heartland. Joining Jordan and Stewart will be Nathan Fillion 's overconfident Guy Gardner, who first appeared in Superman. Not much is known about this series, but it will firmly establish the Green Lanterns in Gunn's new DC universe.

'Avengers: Doomsday' -- December 18 in theaters

Marvel is pulling out all the stops for their next grand Avengers film, as Robert Downey Jr. returns not as Tony Stark/Iron Man, but rather as the villainous and powerful Dr. Doom. How this will play into the plot is unknown. Is Dr. Doom a variant of Stark from another universe? Is Dr. Doom taking on the identity of Stark? The only thing that is for certain is that Dr. Doom will bring misery to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, causing it's heroes to reunite once again. Chris Evans is also returning as Captain America/Steve Rogers, along with directors Anthony and Joe Russo and a packed cast of Marvel favorites.