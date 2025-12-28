French screen icon and renowned animal-rights activist Brigitte Bardot has died at the age of 91.

"The Brigitte Bardot Foundation announces with immense sadness the death of its Founder and President, Mrs. Brigitte Bardot , a world-renowned actress and singer, who chose to give up her prestigious career to dedicate her life and energy to animal welfare and her foundation," the organization wrote on its website Sunday.

"Her legacy lives on through the actions and campaigns that the foundation continues with the same passion and unwavering commitment to her ideals."

Bardot starred in more than 40 films in a career that spanned from the 1950s to the early 1970s.

Her credits included ...And Man Created Woman, Come Dance With Me! Babette Goes to War, The Truth, Contempt and Viva Maria!

"Her films, her voice, her dazzling glory, her initials, her sorrows, her generous passion for animals, her face that became Marianne, Brigitte Bardot embodied a life of freedom," France's President, Emmanuel Macron posted on X. "French existence, universal brilliance. She touched us. We mourn a legend of the century."

"French cinematic icon Brigitte Bardot has died, aged 91," the BAFTA X feed said. "Bardot became known as a symbol of sexual liberation in film and starred in numerous French cinema hits in the 1950s and '60s. The actress received a BAFTA nomination for Viva Maria in 1967."