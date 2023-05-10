Fox has canceled Fantasy Island after two seasons, while The CW has axed Walker: Independence after one.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We were very pleased with Fantasy Island's fun and escapist creative, which we had hoped would gain strong traction among viewers," Fox said in a statement Tuesday about the show, which was a remake of a similarly named series that ran 1977 to 1984.

The new version starred Roselyn Sanchez, Kiara Barnes and John Gabriel Rodriquez.

"Anyone else still crying after that finale episode??" Barnes wrote on Instagram Tuesday.

"THANK YOU for all your support and love. It's been an absolute pleasure to play Ruby and reconnect with the @fantasyislandtv family a second time around!! Thank you to the cast, crew and FANS!!! Without you, none of this would've been possible. A chapter I'll never forget."

Set in the 19th century, the western Walker: Independence is a prequel to Walker, which was recently renewed for a fourth season.

It starred Katherine McNamara and Justin Johnson Cortez and aired its finale in March.

Low ratings and The CW's move from scripted to reality TV programming are being blamed for the cancellation.