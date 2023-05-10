Dolly Parton will release her first rock album in November.

The 77-year-old country music star shared more details about the album, Rockstar, on Tuesday.

"I'm a rockstar now! My new album 'Rockstar' is coming November 17 and it's available for pre-order. Let's rock n' roll," she wrote on Instagram alongside the cover art.

Rockstar features 30 tracks, including nine original songs and 21 covers of rock favorites such as "Purple Rain," "We Are the Champions" and "Let It Be" with Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Peter Frampton and Mick Fleetwood.

Parton also collaborated with Miley Cyrus, Lizzo, Stevie Nicks, Elton John, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Steven Tyler, Pat Benatar, Pink, Brandi Carlile, Debbie Harry, Sheryl Crow, Linda Perry and other artists.

Parton will release a first single from the album, "World of Fire," on Thursday. The singer will perform the song the same day at the Academy of Country Music Awards, which she is co-hosting with Garth Brooks

"I'm so excited to finally present my first Rock and Roll album Rockstar! I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure," Parton said in a statement. "I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I've enjoyed putting it together!"

Parton confirmed she was working on a rock album in an interview on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in November 2022. She shared the news after being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame earlier that month.