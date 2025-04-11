Actress Florence Pugh jumped from the second-tallest building in the world while filming the Marvel movie Thunderbolts.

"We wanted to give the beginning of the movie a little more weight and a little bit more surprise, and up the stakes," said director Jake Schreier in a featurette released Friday.

Pugh, who portrays Yelena in the film, agreed to jump from the top of Merdeka 118, an 118-story skyscraper that measures 2,227 feet tall, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

"I've been excited about this since I read the first page of the script," she said.

The film, which opens May 2, follows the Thunderbolts superhero team as they stand up to the villain known as "the Void" (Lewis Pullman).