Companion will stream on Max beginning April 18, Warner Bros. announced Friday.

The sci-fi thriller film stars Jack Quaid and Sophie Thatcher. Quaid portrays Josh, while Thatcher plays Iris, a robot woman designed to be Josh's companion.

"There have been two moments in my life when I was happiest," Thatcher says in the preview. "The first was the day I met Josh, and the second, was the day I killed him."

However, a weekend away with friends leads to an unexpected death and mayhem.

Megan Suri, Rupert Friend, Harvey Guillen and Lukas Gage also star in the film, which made its theater debut in January.

"New Line Cinema -- the studio that brought you The Notebook -- and the unhinged creators of Barbarian cordially invite you to experience a new kind of love story," an official synopsis reads.