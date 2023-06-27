'Five Nights at Freddy's' trailer: Josh Hutcherson discovers Freddy's dark history
UPI News Service, 06/27/2023
Universal Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new movie Five Nights at Freddy's.
ADVERTISEMENT
The studio shared a trailer for the horror film Tuesday featuring Josh Hutcherson.
Five Nights at Freddy's is based on the video game franchise of the same name.
The film adaptation follows Mike (Hutcherson), a troubled security guard, as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, an abandoned family fun center and restaurant.
"While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy's won't be so easy to make it through," an official synopsis reads.
The trailer shows Mike arrive at Freddy's and discover the venue's dark history. The character must try to save his younger sister (Piper Rubio) from Freddy and the other creepy animatronics at the restaurant.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.