FX is teasing the new show A Murder at the End of the World.

The network shared a teaser and premiere date, Aug. 29, for the murder mystery series Tuesday.

A Murder at the End of the World, formerly known as Retreat, follows Darby Hart (Emma Corrin), a Gen Z amateur sleuth and tech-savvy hacker.

"Darby and eight other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire (Clive Owen) to participate in a retreat at a remote and dazzling location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must use all of her skills to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life," an official synopsis reads.

Harris Dickinson, Brit Marling, Alice Braga, Joan Chen, Raul Esparza, Jermaine Fowler, Ryan J. Haddad, Pegah Ferydoni and Javed Khan also star.

The teaser introduces Darby and other characters.

A Murder at the End of the World is created and directed by Marling and Zal Batmanglij.

The series will have a two-episode premiere Aug. 29 on FX on Hulu, with subsequent episodes to be released weekly.

The show will also premiere Aug. 29 on Disney+ in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Gibraltar, the Balkans, Singapore and the Philippines.

Corrin is known for playing Princess Diana in The Crown Season 4.