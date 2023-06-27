'A Murder at the End of the World': Emma Corrin series gets teaser, premiere date
UPI News Service, 06/27/2023
FX is teasing the new show A Murder at the End of the World.
The network shared a teaser and premiere date, Aug. 29, for the murder mystery series Tuesday.
A Murder at the End of the World, formerly known as Retreat, follows Darby Hart (Emma Corrin), a Gen Z amateur sleuth and tech-savvy hacker.
"Darby and eight other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire (Clive Owen) to participate in a retreat at a remote and dazzling location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must use all of her skills to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life," an official synopsis reads.
