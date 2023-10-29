Horror flick Five Nights at Freddy's is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $78 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film is also streaming on Peacock.

Coming in at No. 2 is Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour with $14.7 million, followed by Killers of the Flower Moon at No. 3 with $9 million, After Death at No. 4 with $5 million and The Exorcist: Believer at No. 5 with $3.1 million.

Rounding out the top tier are PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie at No. 6 with $2.2 million, Freelance at No. 7 with $2.06 million, The Nightmare Before Christmas at No. 8 with $2 million, Saw X at No. 9 with $1.7 million and The Creator at No. 10 with $1 million.