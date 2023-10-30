Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.They include:-- John Adams, second president of the United States, in 1735-- Poet Ezra Pound in 1885-- Actor Ruth Gordon in 1896-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Bill Terry in 1898-- Journalist Robert Caro in 1935 (age 88)-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Grace Slick in 1939 (age 84)-- Actor\/director Henry Winkler in 1945 (age 78)-- News correspondent Andrea Mitchell in 1946 (age 77)-- Rock musician Chris Slade in 1946 (age 77)-- Rock musician Timothy B. Schmit in 1947 (age 76)-- Actor Harry Hamlin in 1951 (age 72)-- Actor Kevin Pollak in 1957 (age 66)-- Rock musician Gavin Rossdale in 1965 (age 58)-- Actor Nia Long in 1970 (age 53)-- Actor Matthew Morrison in 1978 (age 45)-- Andorran Prime Minister Xavier Espot Zamora in 1979 (age 44)-- Businesswoman\/former first daughter Ivanka Trump in 1981 (age 42)-- Actor Clemence Poesy in 1982 (age 41)-- Model\/actor Eva Marcille in 1984 (age 39)-- Model Ashley Graham in 1987 (age 36)-- Actor Janel Parrish in 1988 (age 35)-- U.S. Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Nastia Liukin in 1989 (age 34)