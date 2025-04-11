Film and television director Ted Kotcheff died Thursday. His family confirmed the death on Friday to the The Globe and Mail and CBC.

ADVERTISEMENT

His son Thomas said his father died of natural causes at age 94.

Kotcheff's career ranged from action movies like First Blood, the first Rambo film, and Uncommon Valor, and comedies like Weekend at Bernie's, in which two insurance employees puppet their dead boss around a beach resort.

Other popular movies include The Apprenticeship of Duddy Kravitz, the original Fun with Dick and Jane and the football drama North Dallas Forty. His 1971 Australian thriller Wake in Fright had a re-release in 2014.

He began his career at the Canadian Broadcasting Company directing live television and later directed British television and West End Theater in London.