Netflix is teasing Fear Street: Prom Queen, a movie inspired by R.L. Stine's young adult book of the same name.

The Prom Queen belongs to the author's Fear Street series, which is described as "teen horror" and began with The Surprise Party in 1989.

Netflix has previously released films inspired by Stine's books, including Fear Street Part One: 1994, Fear Street Part Two: 1978 and Fear Street Part Three: 1666.

"In this next installment of the blood-soaked Fear Street franchise, prom season at Shadyside High is underway and the school's wolfpack of It Girls is busy with its usual sweet and vicious campaigns for the crown," an official synopsis reads.

The film, set in 1988, shows what happens "when a gutsy outsider puts herself in the running, and the other girls start mysteriously disappearing..."

In the preview, viewers hear a girl's voice telling an aspiring prom queen that she doesn't want her to embarrass herself.

As a disco ball spins, viewers hear the sound of a girl's scream and the question, "how do we get out of here?"

The film stars India Fowler, Suzanna Son, Fina Strazza, David Iacono, Ella Rubin, Chris Klein, Lili Taylor, Katherine Waterston, Ariana Greenblatt, Darrin Baker, Rebecca Ablack, Ilan O'Driscoll, Damian Romeo, Dakota Taylor, Eden Summer Gilmore, Brennan Clost, Cecilia Lee and Ryan Rosery.

Prom Queen premieres May 23.