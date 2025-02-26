Tate McRae says "it was devastating" when her new album was leaked several weeks prior to its scheduled release.

McRae stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to discuss her album So Close To What, which dropped Friday.

"I was sitting in the bathtub and I get a DM from one of my fans, and they were just like, 'Here's the link to the whole album,'" she told Fallon Tuesday. "And it was like five weeks till the album was gonna drop."

The singer, 21, said the news caused her to call both her mom and her therapist.

"It's just hard because I feel like it, you know, takes away all your control as an artist. I feel like the way you deliver your art -- you want it to be exactly how you want it to come out," McRae said.

"Yeah, it was devastating, but I feel like we turned it around, and added some more songs," she added.

McRae is set to begin her Miss Possessive Tour in March, and will appear on Saturday Night Live Saturday.

She is set to perform "Revolving Door" on Tonight when she returns March 4.