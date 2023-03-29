'Fargo' Season 5 coming late 2023; Jon Hamm appears in photos
UPI News Service, 03/29/2023
Fargo will return for a fifth season in late 2023.
FX shared a release date and first-look photos for Season 5 on Wednesday.
The photos show Hamm wearing a shearling jacket, plaid shirt and jeans with a cowboy hat. In one photo, he is seen entering a building with the sheriff behind him.
"didn't know how much we needed jon hamm in a cowboy hat. the fifth installment of @FargoFX arrives later this year," the caption reads.
In June 2022, Hamm was announced to star in Season 5 with Juno Temple and Jennifer Jason Leigh. Hamm will play the character Roy, with Temple as Dot and Leigh as Lorraine.
Fargo is based on the 1996 film of the same name by Joel and Ethan Coen. The TV series is created by Noah Hawley and takes place in the same universe as the original movie, with each season following a different timeline.
