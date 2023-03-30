Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.They include:-- Spanish painter Francisco Jose de Goya in 1746-- German chemist Robert Bunsen, inventor of the Bunsen gas burner, in 1811-- English author Anna Sewell in 1820-- Civil War spy Mary Elizabeth Bowser in 1839-- English social reformer Charles Booth in 1840-- Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh in 1853-- Irish dramatist Sean O'Casey in 1880-- Philanthropist Brooke Astor in 1902-- Singer Frankie Laine in 1913-- TV host Peter Marshall in 1926 (age 97)-- Actor Richard Dysart in 1929-- Actor John Astin in 1930 (age 93)-- Actor Warren Beatty in 1937 (age 86)-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Jerry Lucas in 1940 (age 83)-- Rock musician Graeme Edge in 1941-- British blues\/rock guitarist Eric Clapton in 1945 (age 78)-- Actor Robbie Coltrane in 1950-- Actor Paul Reiser in 1957 (age 66)-- Rapper MC Hammer, born Stanley Burrell, in 1962 (age 61)-- Singer Tracy Chapman in 1964 (age 59)-- Television commentator Piers Morgan in 1965 (age 58)-- Singer Celine Dion in 1968 (age 55)-- Actor Mark Consuelos in 1971 (age 52)-- Singer Norah Jones in 1979 (age 44)-- Country singer Justin Moore in 1984 (age 39)-- Country singer Thomas Rhett in 1990 (age 33)-- Actor Simone Ashley in 1995 (age 28)-- Actor Gideon Adlon in 1997 (age 26)