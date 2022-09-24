Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- English novelist Horace Walpole in 1717

-- John Marshall, fourth chief justice of the United States, in 1755

-- Suffragist/author Frances Harper in 1825

-- Candy company founder Franklin Mars in 1883

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Tommy Armour in 1894

-- Novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald in 1896

-- American astronaut John Young in 1930

-- Muppet creator Jim Henson in 1936

-- Singer/photographer Linda Eastman McCartney, wife of former Beatle Paul McCartney, in 1941

-- Television commentator Lou Dobbs in 1945 (age 77)

-- Football Hall of Fame member "Mean" Joe Greene in 1946 (age 76)

-- Actor Gordon Clapp in 1948 (age 74)

-- Comedian Phil Hartman in 1948

-- Actor Kevin Sorbo in 1958 (age 64)

-- Actor Nia Vardalos in 1962 (age 60)

-- Celebrity chef Robert Irvine in 1965 (age 57)

-- Actor Jackie Sandler in 1974 (age 48)

-- Actor Ian Bohen in 1976 (age 46)

-- Former wrestler/WWE official Stephanie McMahon in 1976 (age 46)

-- Actor Ross Mathews in 1979 (age 43)

-- Gymnast Morgan Hamm in 1982 (age 40)

-- Gymnast Paul Hamm in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Eloise Mumford in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor Ben Platt in 1993 (age 29)

-- Actor Joe Locke in 2003 (age 19)