Bad Bunny's Spanish-language record, Un Verano Sin Ti, is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is NAV's Demons Protected by Angels, followed by Ozzy Osbourne 's Patient No. 9 at No. 3, Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 4 and Kane Brown 's Different Man at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Realer 2 at No. 6, Harry Styles' Harry's House at No. 7, Beyonce's Renaissance at No. 8, Rod Wave's Beautiful Mind at No. 9 and Yeat's Lyfe at No. 10.