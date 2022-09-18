Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.They include:-- English poet\/lexicographer Samuel Johnson, writer of the first English dictionary, in 1709-- Pope Gregory XVI in 1765-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Joseph Story in 1779-- French physicist Leon Foucault, inventor of the gyroscope, in 1819-- Actor Greta Garbo in 1905-- Actor Robert Blake in 1933 (age 89)-- Film producer Bud Greenspan in 1926-- Comedian Fred Willard in 1939-- Singer\/actor Frankie Avalon in 1940 (age 82)-- Actor Anna Deavere Smith in 1950 (age 72)-- Musician Dee Dee Ramone in 1951-- Former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson in 1951 (age 71)-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Rick Pitino in 1952 (age 70)-- Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Chris Hedges in 1956 (age 66)-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Ryne Sandberg in 1959 (age 63)-- Actor James Gandolfini in 1961-- Actor Holly Robinson Peete in 1964 (age 58)-- Actor Aisha Tyler in 1970 (age 52)-- Actor Jada Pinkett Smith in 1971 (age 51)-- Cyclist Lance Armstrong in 1971 (age 51)-- Actor James Marsden in 1973 (age 49)-- Rapper Xzibit, born Alvin Nathaniel Joiner, in 1974 (age 48)-- Actor Jason Sudeikis in 1975 (age 47)-- Actor\/comedian Billy Eichner in 1978 (age 44)-- Model Patrick Schwarzenegger in 1993 (age 29)-- Country singer Taylor "Tae" Dye in 1995 (age 27)-- Actor Aidan Gallagher in 2003 (age 19)-- Actor Jackson Robert Scott in 2008 (age 14)