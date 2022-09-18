'Cobra Kai' co-creator says show team not involved in Sony's new 'Karate Kid' film
UPI News Service, 09/18/2022
Cobra Kai co-creator Jon Hurwitz says he, the cast and crew of the Karate Kid sequel series are not involved in the new Karate Kid movie Sony Pictures recently announced.
"The guys and I would love to make Karate Kid and Cobra Kai movies and hope to someday. But this one isn't from us or focused on the Cobra Kai cast. Don't know much about it, but wish it well. #KarateKid #CobraKai," Hurwitz tweeted Saturday.
Season 5 Cobra Kai began streaming on Netflix earlier this month.
