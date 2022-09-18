Cobra Kai co-creator Jon Hurwitz says he, the cast and crew of the Karate Kid sequel series are not involved in the new Karate Kid movie Sony Pictures recently announced.

"The guys and I would love to make Karate Kid and Cobra Kai movies and hope to someday. But this one isn't from us or focused on the Cobra Kai cast. Don't know much about it, but wish it well. #KarateKid #CobraKai," Hurwitz tweeted Saturday.

Season 5 Cobra Kai began streaming on Netflix earlier this month.

The show stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, the actors who played rivals in the original 1984 movie, The Karate Kid.

Macchio went on to star in two sequel movies, Hilary Swank took over the franchise in The Next Karate Kid in 1994 and Jaden Smith starred in a remake called The Karate Kid in 2010.

Sony Pictures announced its 2023-24 theatrical release schedule last week. It included a new Karate Kid film, set to open June 7, 2024.

No casting or director have been disclosed yet, however.