Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.They include:-- Pope Paul V in 1552-- The second chief justice of the United States, John Rutledge in 1739-- Marriott Corp. founder J. Willard Marriott in 1900-- Former U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Warren Burger in 1907-- Country music pioneer Hank Williams Sr. in 1923-- Football Hall of Fame member George Blanda in 1927-- Actor Roddy McDowall in 1928-- Race car driver Stirling Moss in 1929-- Actor David Huddleston in 1930-- Astronaut Edgar Mitchell in 1930-- Astronaut Thomas Stafford in 1930 (age 93)-- Actor Anne Bancroft in 1931-- Actor Dorothy Loudon in 1933-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Maureen Connolly in 1934-- Author Ken Kesey in 1935-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Orlando Cepeda in 1937 (age 86)-- Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice David Souter in 1939 (age 84)-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Phil Jackson in 1945 (age 78)-- Cartoonist Jeff MacNelly in 1947-- Actor John Ritter in 1948-- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 1950 (age 73)-- Spooky movie hostess Elvira, born Cassandra Peterson, in 1951 (age 72)-- Actor\/comedian Rita Rudner in 1953 (age 70)-- Director Baz Luhrmann in 1962 (age 61)-- Actor Kyle Chandler in 1965 (age 58)-- Celebrity chef Joe Bastianich in 1968 (age 55)-- Designer\/television host Nate Berkus in 1971 (age 52)-- Actor\/comedian Bobby Lee in 1971 (age 52)-- Stage actor Nick Cordero in 1978-- Hockey player Alex Ovechkinin 1985 (age 38)-- Actor Danielle Brooks in 1989 (age 34)-- Actor Mena Massoud in 1991 (age 32)-- Actor Danny Ramirez in 1992 (age 31)-- NFL star Patrick Mahomes II in 1995 (age 28)-- Actor Ella Purnell in 1996 (age 27)-- Actor Marquis Rodriguez in 1996 (age 27)-- Actor Daniel Huttlestone in 1999 (age 24)-- Actor India Amarteifio in 2001 (age 22)