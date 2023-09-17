Drew Barrymore backpedals, won't bring talk show back until strikes ends
UPI News Service, 09/17/2023
Actress, author and TV personality Drew Barrymore announced Sunday that she has changed her mind about taping new episodes of her daytime talk show before the Writers Guild of America strike ends.
"I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show's premiere until the strike is over," Barrymore posted on Instagram.
"I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today. We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon."
Barrymore announced a week ago that she supports the four-month-old strike, but would resume taping so other people who work on the show could get back to work.
