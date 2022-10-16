Those born on this day are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- Lexicographer Noah Webster in 1758

-- Irish author/dramatist Oscar Wilde in 1854

-- British statesman/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Austen Chamberlain in 1863

-- David Ben-Gurion, Israel's first prime minister, in 1886

-- Playwright Eugene O'Neill in 1888

-- Irish revolutionist Michael Collins in 1890

-- Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas in 1898

-- Actor Angela Lansbury in 1925

-- Actor Barry Corbin in 1940 (age 82)

-- Actor Suzanne Somers in 1946 (age 76)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Bob Weir in 1947 (age 75)

-- Film director David Zucker in 1947 (age 75)

-- Actor Tim Robbins in 1958 (age 64)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Flea, born Michael Balzary, in 1962 (age 60)

-- Actor Kellie Martin in 1975 (age 47)

-- Musician John Mayer in 1977 (age 45)

-- Former WNBA star/Olympian Sue Bird in 1980 (age 42)

-- Actor Caterina Scorsone in 1981 (age 41)

-- Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka in 1997 (age 25)