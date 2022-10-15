Prime Video has announced its unscripted competition series, Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, is set to premiere on Dec. 13.

"From classically trained pastry chefs, to self-taught cake artists, nine teams of two bakers will compete for a grand prize of $50,000," a synopsis explained. "In each episode, bakers will be given a challenge based around Seuss characters and stories."

Tamera Mowry-Housley is the show's host, and baking icons Clarice Lam and Joshua John Russell are the judges.

The series will stream simultaneously on Prime Video and Amazon Freevee.