'Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge' to premiere on Prime Video, Freevee Dec. 13
UPI News Service, 10/15/2022
Prime Video has announced its unscripted competition series, Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, is set to premiere on Dec. 13.
"From classically trained pastry chefs, to self-taught cake artists, nine teams of two bakers will compete for a grand prize of $50,000," a synopsis explained. "In each episode, bakers will be given a challenge based around Seuss characters and stories."
Tamera Mowry-Housley is the show's host, and baking icons Clarice Lam and Joshua John Russell are the judges.
The series will stream simultaneously on Prime Video and Amazon Freevee.
