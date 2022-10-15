Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.They include:-- Roman poet Virgil in 70 B.C.-- German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche in 1844-- U.S. first lady Edith Wilson in 1872-- English writer\/humorist P.G. Wodehouse in 1881-- Author Mario Puzo in 1920-- Former Chrysler Corp. Chairman Lee Iacocca in 1924-- Singer Barry McGuire in 1935 (age 87)-- Actor Linda Lavin in 1937 (age 85)-- Actor\/director Penny Marshall in 1943-- Nobel Peace Prize recipient David Trimble in 1944-- Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Palmer in 1945 (age 77)-- Pop singer Richard Carpenter in 1946 (age 76)-- Singer Tito Jackson in 1953 (age 69)-- Actor Tanya Roberts in 1955-- Sarah Ferguson, duchess of York, in 1959 (age 63)-- Chef Emeril Lagasse in 1959 (age 63)-- Singer Ginuwine, born Elgin Baylor Lumpkin, in 1970 (age 52)-- Singer Keyshia Cole in 1981 (age 41)-- Actor Ncuti Gatwa in 1992 (age 30)-- Actor Bailee Madison in 1999 (age 23)