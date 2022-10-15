Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- Roman poet Virgil in 70 B.C.

-- German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche in 1844

-- U.S. first lady Edith Wilson in 1872

-- English writer/humorist P.G. Wodehouse in 1881

-- Author Mario Puzo in 1920

-- Former Chrysler Corp. Chairman Lee Iacocca in 1924

-- Singer Barry McGuire in 1935 (age 87)

-- Actor Linda Lavin in 1937 (age 85)

-- Actor/director Penny Marshall in 1943

-- Nobel Peace Prize recipient David Trimble in 1944

-- Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Palmer in 1945 (age 77)

-- Pop singer Richard Carpenter in 1946 (age 76)

-- Singer Tito Jackson in 1953 (age 69)

-- Actor Tanya Roberts in 1955

-- Sarah Ferguson, duchess of York, in 1959 (age 63)

-- Chef Emeril Lagasse in 1959 (age 63)

-- Singer Ginuwine, born Elgin Baylor Lumpkin, in 1970 (age 52)

-- Singer Keyshia Cole in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor Ncuti Gatwa in 1992 (age 30)

-- Actor Bailee Madison in 1999 (age 23)