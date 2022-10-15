Rapper Bad Bunny's Spanish-language record Un Verano Sin Ti is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Slipknot's The End So Far, followed by Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 3, The Weeknd 's The Highlights at No. 4 and Harry Styles ' Harry's House at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Beyonce's Renaissance at No. 6, Zach Bryan's American Heartbreak at No. 7, Tyler Childers' Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven at No. 8, Rod Wave's Beautiful Mind at No. 9 and Tory Lanez' Sorry 4 What at No. 10.