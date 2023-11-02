Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.They include:-- Frontiersman Daniel Boone in 1734-- Marie Antoinette, queen of France, in 1755-- James Polk, the 11th president of the United States, in 1795-- Warren G. Harding, the 29th president of the United States, in 1865-- Actor Burt Lancaster in 1913-- Australian tennis Hall of Fame member Ken Rosewall in 1934 (age 89)-- Columnist\/commentator\/GOP presidential candidate Pat Buchanan in 1938 (age 85)-- Author Shere Hite in 1942-- Actor Stefanie Powers in 1942 (age 81)-- Country-rock singer\/songwriter J.D. Souther in 1945 (age 78)-- Author Dale Brown in 1956 (age 67)-- Singer k.d. lang in 1961 (age 62)-- Actor David Schwimmer in 1966 (age 57)-- 45th governor of Wisconsin Scott Walker in 1967 (age 56)-- Actor Marisol Nichols in 1973 (age 50)-- Rapper Nelly, born Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., in 1974 (age 49)-- Singer Kendall Schmidt in 1990 (age 33)-- Actor Brielle Barbusca in 1998 (age 25)