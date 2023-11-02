Cher, Brandy, Chicago, En Vogue, ENHYPEN, David Foster and Katharine McPhee will be seen performing on NBC's telecast of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

The holiday program is slated to air on the network and streaming service Peacock from 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. EDT on Nov. 23.

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker from the Today show will host the festivities.

Other performers will include Jon Batiste, Bell Biv DeVoe, Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, Jessie James Decker, Ashley Park with the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street, Pentatonix, Paul Russell, Amanda Shaw, Alex Smith and Manuel Turizo.

"There's nothing quite like the pageantry of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to both bring families together and welcome in the holiday season," Jen Neal -- executive vice president of live events and specials at NBCUniversal Media Group -- said in a statement Wednesday.

"We're truly proud and honored to be the home of such an iconic event that so many people look forward to watching with their friends and loved ones."