Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Explorer Amerigo Vespucci in 1454

-- Leland Stanford, railroad builder and founder of California's Stanford University, in 1824

-- English novelist/poet Victoria Sackville-West in 1892

-- Composer Samuel Barber in 1910

-- Detective novelist Mickey Spillane in 1918

-- Actor Joyce Van Patten in 1934 (age 89)

-- Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the first man in space, in 1934

-- Country singer Mickey Gilley in 1936

-- Actor Raul Julia in 1940

-- Actor Trish Van Devere in 1941 (age 82)

-- Rock 'n' roll singer Mark Lindsay in 1942 (age 81)

-- Former world chess champion Bobby Fischer in 1943

-- Rock musician Robin Trower in 1945 (age 78)

-- Actor Linda Fiorentino in 1960 (age 63)

-- TV personalty Steve Wilkos in 1964 (age 59)

-- Actor Juliette Binoche in 1964 (age 59)

-- Actor Emmanuel Lewis in 1971 (age 52)

-- Actor Oscar Isaac in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor Matthew Gray Gubler in 1980 (age 43)

-- Olympic gold medal skier Julia Mancuso in 1984 (age 39)

-- Actor Brittany Snow in 1986 (age 37)

-- Rapper/actor Bow Wow, born Shad Gregory Moss, in 1987 (age 36)

-- Singer Suga, born Min Yoon-gi, in 1993 (age 30)

-- Actor Cierra Ramirez in 1995 (age 28)

-- Olympic gymnast Sunisa "Suni" Lee in 2003 (age 20)