Paramount+ announced the release date for Season 2 of Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head on Wednesday. The series returns on the streaming service April 20.

A teaser shows Beavis and Butt-Head sitting on their couch in front of the television, laughing.

Judge brought his animated duo back last year with the film Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe and the new series, both streaming on Paramount+. The movie explains how Beavis and Butt-Head time traveled through a wormhole from 1998 to the present.

A multiverse also includes a reality in which Beavis and Butt-Head grew up to be middle aged, and a "smart" Beavis and Butt-Head appear from another dimension. The episodic series alternates between episodes of teenage Beavis and Butt-Head and middle-aged Beavis and Butt-Head.

In Season 1, middle-aged Beavis and Butt-Head served jury duty and Beavis needed a kidney transplant. The young Beavis and Butt-Head attempted an escape room, tried behavioral medication and Beavis got stuck in a pair of yoga pants.

The animated episodes are also interspersed with segments of Beavis and Butt-Head commenting on what they watch. They still watch music videos, but now also watch YouTube and TikTok clips.

The first season is currently airing Wednesdays on Comedy Central after South Park.