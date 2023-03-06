Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.They include:-- Italian painter\/sculptor Michelangelo in 1475-- French dramatist Cyrano de Bergerac in 1619-- English poet Elizabeth Barrett Browning in 1806-- Union Army Gen. Philip Sheridan in 1831-- Humorist\/short story writer Ring Lardner in 1885-- Texas swing bandleader Bob Wills in 1905-- Comic actor Lou Costello in 1906-- Television personality Ed McMahon in 1923-- Symphony conductor Sarah Caldwell in 1924-- Former Federal Reserve Board Chairman Alan Greenspan in 1926 (age 97)-- Mercury astronaut L. Gordon Cooper in 1927-- Colombian writer Gabriel Garcia Marquez in 1927-- Former District of Columbia Mayor Marion Barry in 1936-- Russian cosmonaut\/first woman in space Valentina Tereshkova in 1937 (age 86)-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Willie Stargell in 1940-- Actor Ben Murphy in 1942 (age 81)-- Singer Mary Wilson in 1944-- Musician\/singer David Gilmour in 1946 (age 77)-- Actor\/director Rob Reiner in 1947 (age 76)-- High jumper Dick Fosbury, who created the "Fosbury Flop," in 1947 (age 76)-- News commentator John Stossel in 1947 (age 76)-- Actor Tom Arnold in 1959 (age 64)-- Actor D.L. Hughley in 1963 (age 60)-- Actor Connie Britton in 1967 (age 56)-- Actor Moira Kelly in 1968 (age 55)-- Basketball star Shaquille O'Neal in 1972 (age 51)-- Soccer star Tim Howard in 1979 (age 44)-- Rapper Tyler, The Creator, born Tyler Gregory Okonma, in 1991 (age 32)-- Actor Alisha Boe in 1997 (age 26)