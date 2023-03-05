Michael B. Jordan's Rocky spinoff Creed III is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $58.7 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania with $12.5 million, followed by Cocaine Bear at No. 3 with $11 million, Demon Slayer at No. 4 with $10.1 million and Jesus Revolution at No. 5 with $8.7 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Avatar: The Way of Water at No. 6 with $3.6 million, Operation Fortune at No. 7 with $3.2 million, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish at No. 8 with $2.7 million, Magic Mike's Last Dance at No. 9 with $1.2 million and 80 For Brady at No. 10 with $845,000.

Last weekend's Top 10 film, with Ant-Man in the lead, earned about $88.6 million in receipts. This weekend's highest performers took in about $112.4 million.