Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.They include:-- Pope Pius IV in 1499-- French philosopher Rene Descartes in 1596-- Pope Benedict XIV in 1675-- German composer Johann Sebastian Bach in 1685-- Austrian composer Franz Joseph Haydn in 1732-- Poet Edward FitzGerald in 1809-- Boxer Jack Johnson, the first Black American to hold the heavyweight title, in 1878-- Educator\/writer Muriel Hazel Wright in 1889-- Actor\/singer Richard Kiley in 1922-- United Farm Workers President Cesar Chavez in 1927-- Actor William Daniels in 1927 (age 97)-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Gordie Howe in 1928-- Fashion designer Liz Claiborne in 1929-- Author John Jakes in 1932-- Actor Shirley Jones in 1934 (age 90)-- Actor Richard Chamberlain in 1934 (age 90)-- Musician Herb Alpert in 1935 (age 89)-- Political commentator Michael Savage in 1942 (age 82)-- Actor Christopher Walken in 1943 (age 81)-- Musician Mick Ralphs (Bad Company) in 1944 (age 80)-- Actor Gabe Kaplan in 1945 (age 79)-- Actor Rhea Perlman in 1948 (age 76)-- Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore in 1948 (age 76)-- Actor\/former football player Ed Marinaro in 1950 (age 74)-- Guitarist Angus Young (AC\/DC) in 1955 (age 69)-- Musician Bob Crawford (Avett Brothers) in 1971 (age 53)-- Actor Ewan McGregor in 1971 (age 53)-- Actor Kate Micucci in 1980 (age 44)-- Actor Brian Tyree Henry in 1982 (age 42)-- Musician Jack Antonoff (Bleachers\/Fun) in 1984 (age 40)