Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.They include:-- Astronomer\/mathematician Giovanni Domenico Cassini in 1625-- German composer Robert Schumann in 1810-- Former first lady Ida McKinley in 1847-- Architect Frank Lloyd Wright in 1867-- Science fiction publisher John W. Campbell in 1910-- British geneticist Francis Crick, who helped determine the "double helix" structure of DNA, in 1916-- College Football Hall of Fame member\/U.S. Supreme Court Justice Byron White in 1917-- Painter LeRoy Neiman in 1921-- Former first lady Barbara Bush in 1925-- Actor Jerry Stiller in 1927-- Comedian Joan Rivers in 1933-- Actor\/singer James Darren in 1936 (age 87)-- Astronaut Bruce McCandless IIin 1937-- Singer Nancy Sinatra in 1940 (age 83)-- Actor Colin Baker in 1943 (age 80)-- Singer\/songwriter Boz Scaggs in 1944 (age 79)-- Actor Kathy Baker in 1950 (age 73)-- Singer Bonnie Tyler in 1951 (age 72)-- Actor Griffin Dunne in 1955 (age 68)-- "Dilbert" cartoonist Scott Adams in 1957 (age 66)-- Comedian Keenen Ivory Wayans in 1958 (age 65)-- Rock musician Nick Rhodes in 1962 (age 61)-- Actor Frank Grillo in 1965 (age 58)-- Actor Julianna Margulies in 1966 (age 57)-- Gun control advocate\/former Rep. Gabby Giffords in 1970 (age 53)-- Rapper Ye, born Kanye West, in 1977 (age 46)-- TV personality Maria Menounos in 1978 (age 45)-- Ashley Biden, daughter of President Joe Biden, in 1981 (age 42)-- Actor Torrey Devitto in 1984 (age 39)-- Actor E.R. Fightmaster in 1992 (age 31)