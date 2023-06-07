The CW announced its summer premiere dates on Wednesday. These include the CW premieres of series and returning shows.

Season 2 of Family Law premieres July 7 at 8 p.m. EDT, followed by the Canadian drama Moonshine at 9 p.m. On July 8, the limited docuseries Greatest Geek Year Ever: 1982 premieres at 8 p.m EDT.

The Netflix docuseries Down to Earth with Zac Efron makes its CW premiere on July 18 at 8 p.m. The British nature show Fantastic Friends follows at 9 p.m.

Canadian sitcoms Son of a Critch and Children Ruin Everything premiere in hourlong blocks of two episodes each at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. EDT July 24. On July 31, Canadian comedy Run the Burbs and the Australian Bump join the Monday night lineup in the 8:30 and 9:30 slots.

The former HBO Max dating series FBOY Island comes to the CW Aug. 3 at 9 p.m. Aug. 4 launches Season 4 of The Great Chocolate Baking Show at 8 p.m. and the new cooking competition Recipe for Disaster at 9 and 9:30.

Encores of Whose Line Is It Anyway? also run Saturdays at 9 and 9:30 p.m. EDT.