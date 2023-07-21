Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Pope Sixtus IV in 1414

-- Composer Chauncey Olcott in 1858

-- First lady Frances Cleveland in 1864

-- Author Ernest Hemingway in 1899

-- Violinist Isaac Stern in 1920

-- Singer Kay Starr in 1922

-- Producer Norman Jewison in 1926 (age 97)

-- Actor/comedian Don Knotts in 1924

-- Former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno in 1938

-- Actor Edward Herrmann in 1943

-- Singer Yusuf Islam, formerly known as Cat Stevens, in 1948 (age 75)

-- Cartoonist Garry Trudeau in 1948 (age 75)

-- Actor Jon Lovitz in 1957 (age 66)

-- Mokgweetsi Masisi, president of Botswana, in 1962 (age 61)

-- Actor Charlotte Gainsbourg in 1971 (age 52)

-- Reggae singer Damian Marley in 1978 (age 45)

-- Actor Josh Hartnett in 1978 (age 45)

-- Baseball player CC Sabathia in 1980 (age 43)

-- Singer Romeo Santos in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Zawe Ashton in 1984 (age 39)

-- Actor Diane Guerrero in 1986 (age 37)

-- Actor Juno Temple in 1989 (age 34)

-- Model Sara Sampaio in 1991 (age 32)

-- Actor Jessica Barden in 1992 (age 31)