Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.They include:-- Pope Sixtus IV in 1414-- Composer Chauncey Olcott in 1858-- First lady Frances Cleveland in 1864-- Author Ernest Hemingway in 1899-- Violinist Isaac Stern in 1920-- Singer Kay Starr in 1922-- Producer Norman Jewison in 1926 (age 97)-- Actor\/comedian Don Knotts in 1924-- Former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno in 1938-- Actor Edward Herrmann in 1943-- Singer Yusuf Islam, formerly known as Cat Stevens, in 1948 (age 75)-- Cartoonist Garry Trudeau in 1948 (age 75)-- Actor\/comedian Robin Williams in 1951-- Actor Jon Lovitz in 1957 (age 66)-- Mokgweetsi Masisi, president of Botswana, in 1962 (age 61)-- Actor Charlotte Gainsbourg in 1971 (age 52)-- Reggae singer Damian Marley in 1978 (age 45)-- Actor Josh Hartnett in 1978 (age 45)-- Baseball player CC Sabathia in 1980 (age 43)-- Singer Romeo Santos in 1981 (age 42)-- Actor Zawe Ashton in 1984 (age 39)-- Actor Diane Guerrero in 1986 (age 37)-- Actor Juno Temple in 1989 (age 34)-- Model Sara Sampaio in 1991 (age 32)-- Actor Jessica Barden in 1992 (age 31)