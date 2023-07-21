The artists previously performed duets on the songs "Big Fat Bass" and "Scream & Shout."
Taking aim at intrusive reporters and photographers, the lyrics for their new fast-tempo, electronic-sounding dance song include: "Where she at?;" "There she go!;" "What she do?" and "Too much watchy-watchy, watchin' me, watchin' ya."
"Mind Your Business" is Spears' first song since "Hold Me Closer" with Elton John in 2022.
Spears is set to release the memoir The Woman in Me in October.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.