Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.They include:-- Scottish King Robert the Bruce in 1274-- John Quincy Adams, sixth president of the United States, in 1767-- Author E.B. White in 1899-- Actor Yul Brynner in 1920-- Critic Harold Bloom in 1930-- Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani in 1934 (age 89)-- Soul singer Bonnie Pointer in 1950-- Actor Stephen Lang in 1952 (age 71)-- Former heavyweight boxing champion Leon Spinks in 1953-- Actor Mindy Sterling in 1953 (age 70)-- Actor Sela Ward in 1956 (age 67)-- Musician Richie Sambora in 1959 (age 64)-- Singer Suzanne Vega in 1959 (age 64)-- Actor Lisa Rinna in 1963 (age 60)-- Author Nilanjana "Jhumpa" Lahiri in 1967 (age 56)-- TV host John Henson in 1967 (age 56)-- TV naturalist Jeff Corwin in 1967 (age 56)-- Actor Justin Chambers in 1970 (age 53)-- Rapper Lil' Kim, born Kimberly Jones, in 1975 (age 48)-- Singer Alessia Cara in 1996 (age 27)