Cardi B and Offset are celebrating their daughter Kulture Kiari's fifth birthday.

The couple marked the occasion Monday by sharing tributes to Kulture on Instagram.

Cardi B posted photos from Kulture's Trolls-themed birthday party, including pictures of Kulture in her pink, ballerina-inspired outfit and a video of Kulture meeting a person in a Poppy costume.

"My baby is five.... Happy birthday to my pretty princess. It's beautiful seeing my girl grow yet makes me a lil sad that my baby is not my little baby no more. ..light lil turn up today till the weekend," Cardi B captioned the post.

Offset also shared photos from Kulture's big day.

"Happy birthday @kulturekiari your such a great daughter you make me smile every time I lay eyes on you.... I can't believe you are 5 years old already I remember holding you when you were first born in my arms.... daddy's girl I love you so much," he wrote.

Cardi B and Offset also have a 22-month-old son, Wave Set. In addition, Offset has three children, Kody, Jordan and Kalea, from previous relationships.

Cardi B shared her hopes and dreams for Kulture in a Vogue 73 Questions interview in 2019. The singer and rapper said she wants to teach Kulture to become an independent and confident woman.

"Don't worry what people say. And to dream big and follow it," she said. "I wish for her to be a successful businesswoman, an independent woman, confident woman."

Cardi B, Offset and Kulture worked together to voice characters in an episode of Baby Shark's Big Show! in April 2022.