Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- Roman philosopher Cicero in 106 B.C.

-- Feminist/abolitionist Lucretia Mott in 1793

-- American first lady Grace Coolidge in 1879

-- Author J.R.R. Tolkien in 1892

-- Football Hall of Fame Coach Hank Stram in 1923

-- Beatles record producer George Martin in 1926

-- Italian film director Sergio Leone in 1929

-- Brazilian composer Ernst Mahle in 1929 (age 94)

-- Actor Robert Loggia in 1930

-- Actor Dabney Coleman in 1932 (age 91)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Bobby Hull in 1939 (age 84)

-- Musician Van Dyke Parks in 1943 (age 80)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Stephen Stills in 1945 (age 78)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member John Paul Jones in 1946 (age 77)

-- Actor Victoria Principal in 1950 (age 73)

-- Actor/director Mel Gibson in 1956 (age 67)

-- German racing champion Michael Schumacher in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Danica McKellar in 1975 (age 48)

-- DJ Thomas Bangalter in 1975 (age 48)

-- Pro football quarterback Eli Manning in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Katie McGrath in 1983 (age 40)

-- Singer Jisoo, born Kim Ji-soo, in 1995 (age 28)

-- Actor Florence Pugh in 1996 (age 27)

-- Climate activist Greta Thunberg in 2003 (age 20)

-- Actor Raegan Revord in 2008 (age 15)