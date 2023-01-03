Actor Jeremy Renner is in critical, but stable condition after undergoing surgery Monday for "blunt chest trauma" he suffered in a snow-plowing incident, according to his publicist.

"We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today," his publicist, Samantha Mast, said in a statement Monday evening. "He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical, but stable condition."

On Sunday, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office confirmed Renner was airlifted to a local hospital after responding to a 9 a.m. call concerning the 51-year-old actor in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nev.

The sheriff's office said Renner had sustained an undisclosed "traumatic injury." The circumstances of the incident and the nature of his injuries have not been revealed.

"Mr. Renner was the only party involved in the incident," the sheriff's office said in a statement, adding that its Major Accident Investigation Team was "looking into the circumstances" that led to his injuries.

The Avengers and Mayor of Kingstown star has a home near Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe, about 25 miles from Reno, a region that suffered a winter storm Saturday.

The Reno-Tahoe International Airport set a daily record Saturday with 9 inches. More than a foot of snow fell in the foothills of Tahoe over the weekend with several feet of snow at higher elevations.

"As of now, we can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today," Mast told Los Angeles station KABC shortly after the incident. "His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care."