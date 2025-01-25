Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.They include:-- Poet Robert Burns in 1759-- Soap maker\/philanthropist William Colgate in 1783-- Writer W. Somerset Maugham in 1874-- Writer Virginia Woolf in 1882-- Hall of Fame broadcaster Ernie Harwell in 1918-- Football Hall of Fame member Lou Groza in 1924-- Musician Etta James in 1938-- Football Hall of Fame member Carl Eller in 1942 (age 83)-- Actor Leigh Taylor-Young in 1945 (age 80)-- Track athlete Steve Prefontaine in 1951-- Actor Dinah Manoff in 1956 (age 69)-- Actor Jenifer Lewis in 1957 (age 68)-- Actor Ana Ortiz in 1971 (age 54)-- Musician Joe Sirois (Mighty Mighty Bosstones) in 1972 (age 53)-- Charlene, princess of Monaco, in 1978 (age 47)-- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in 1978 (age 47)-- Musician Alicia Keys in 1981 (age 44)-- Actor Michael Trevino in 1985 (age 40)-- Actor Hartley Sawyer in 1985 (age 40)-- Actor Dustin Ingram in 1990 (age 35)-- Actor Ariana DeBose in 1991 (age 34)-- Actor Pauline Chalamet in 1992 (age 33)-- Musician Calum Hood (5 Seconds of Summer) in 1996 (age 29)