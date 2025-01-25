Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include:

-- Poet Robert Burns in 1759

-- Soap maker/philanthropist William Colgate in 1783

-- Writer W. Somerset Maugham in 1874

-- Writer Virginia Woolf in 1882

-- Hall of Fame broadcaster Ernie Harwell in 1918

-- Football Hall of Fame member Lou Groza in 1924

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

-- Musician Etta James in 1938

-- Football Hall of Fame member Carl Eller in 1942 (age 83)

-- Actor Leigh Taylor-Young in 1945 (age 80)

-- Track athlete Steve Prefontaine in 1951

-- Actor Dinah Manoff in 1956 (age 69)

-- Actor Jenifer Lewis in 1957 (age 68)

-- Actor Ana Ortiz in 1971 (age 54)

-- Musician Joe Sirois (Mighty Mighty Bosstones) in 1972 (age 53)

-- Charlene, princess of Monaco, in 1978 (age 47)

-- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in 1978 (age 47)

-- Musician Alicia Keys in 1981 (age 44)

-- Actor Michael Trevino in 1985 (age 40)

-- Actor Hartley Sawyer in 1985 (age 40)

-- Actor Dustin Ingram in 1990 (age 35)

-- Actor Ariana DeBose in 1991 (age 34)

-- Actor Pauline Chalamet in 1992 (age 33)

-- Musician Calum Hood (5 Seconds of Summer) in 1996 (age 29)